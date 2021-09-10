NEWPORT Cricket Club will be gunning for revenge on Sunday when they take on Swansea in the final of the South Wales Premier League T20 Cup.

The rivals clash at St Fagans (1pm start) seven days after meeting in the final of the Welsh Cup at Pontarddulais, with the silverware staying in the west.

Newport started the tournament with a 49-run win over Chepstow before a comfortable five-wicket success against Cardiff.

They faced Port Talbot at the New Mansel in the semi-finals and crushed their hosts by 69 runs.

Michael Clayden, Josh Waughington, captain Imran Hassan and Mujahid Ilyas all chipped in to post 166, a total they defended with ease.

Newport, who finished third in the Premier League, a point behind Swansea and 24 back on champions St Fagans, were outplayed in the 50-over final last week.

Swansea's Brad Wadlan (95) and Steffan Roberts (87) joined forces for the second wicket to lay the foundations for a score of 284.

The Gwent side were all out for 171 in the 33rd over with Morgan Bevans, Clayden, Waughington and Mark Wallace all making starts but unable to post big scores to put them in contention.

The Spytty Park side’s successful season finishes a week on Saturday when they take on Abergavenny at Avenue Road in the final of the Macey T20 (11am start).

SUPER SEASON: Scot O'Leary has led the charge for Sudbrook

It’s a significant weekend for a number of clubs in the final round of games in the South East Wales Cricket League with Pentyrch and Sudbrook seeking promotion to the Premier League while Panteg and Newport Fugitives try to avoid the drop.

Pentyrch are currently 12 points ahead of Sudbrook in Division One and travel to Abergavenny for their final game knowing that eight points will be sufficient for them to be crowned champions as if clubs are tied then it goes to the team that won most points from their head-to-head.

Sudbrook, meanwhile, are hoping to choose from a full squad of players as some of their prolific batters have missed the last two games.

Three of their batters are in the top ten run scorers in the league with Scot O’Leary on 889 being 188 runs clear of his nearest challenger in James Francis of Abergavenny, who they recruited from Malpas via Ynysygerwyn.

His game could be a run-fest as Aber batters are also in form, recording the highest score last weekend in 297 against onetime leaders Lisvane. At the opposite end of the table, Panteg are currently nine points ahead of Newport Fugitives and entertain local rivals Croesyceiliog, who will be looking for the double having comfortably won the earlier encounter between the two clubs. The Fugies travel to Miskin Manor, who always seem to play better on their own patch, and both sides will have to show improved form on their recent performances.

Fugies have lost their last three games when on each occasion things looked promising for them. In the other two games, Lisvane entertain Radyr in a battle of the Cardiff clubs while Blackwood host Monmouth, both already relegated, and will be looking to record the double.

Fixtures

Division One: Abergavenny v Pentyrch, Blackwood Town v Monmouth, Lisvane v Radyr, Miskin Manor v Newport Fugitives, Panteg v Croesyceiliog, Usk v Sudbrook