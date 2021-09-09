A YELLOW weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued in Wales and further afield.

MetOffice, who issued the warning, have stated that the heavy rain and thunderstorms may disrupt travel and bring surface water flooding to some areas.

Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast for Newport and Gwent today.

Newport

10am – Light rain, 50 per cent chance of rain

11am – Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of rain

12pm – Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain

1pm – Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain

2pm – Light rain, 50 per cent chance of rain

3pm – Cloudy, 20 per cent chance of rain

4pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain

5pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain

6pm – Sunny intervals, 10 per cent chance of rain

7pm – Sunny intervals, 10 per cent chance of rain

8pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain

9pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain

10pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain

11pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain

Cwmbran

10am – Light rain, 60 per cent chance of rain

11am – Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of rain

12pm – Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain

1pm – Hail, 40 per cent chance of rain

2pm – Light rain, 50 per cent chance of rain

3pm – Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain

4pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain

5pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain

6pm – Sunny intervals, 10 per cent chance of rain

7pm – Sunny intervals, 10 per cent chance of rain

 

8pm – Partly cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain

9pm – Partly cloudy, less than five per cent chance of rain

10pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain

11pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain

Monmouth

10am – Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain

11am – Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain

12pm – Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of rain

1pm – Thunder, 60 per cent chance of rain

2pm – Overcast, 20 per cent chance of rain

3pm – Cloudy, 20 per cent chance of rain

4pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain

5pm – Light shower, 30 per cent chance of rain

6pm – Light shower, 30 per cent chance of rain

7pm – Light shower, 30 per cent chance of rain

8pm – Light shower, 30 per cent chance of rain

9pm – Partly cloudy, less than five per cent chance of rain

10pm – Partly cloudy, less than five per cent chance of rain

11pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain

Blackwood

10am – Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain

11am – Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of rain

12pm – Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of rain

1pm – Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain

2pm – Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain

3pm – Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain

4pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain

5pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain

6pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain

7pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain

8pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain

9pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain

10pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain

11pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain

Ebbw Vale

10am – Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of rain

11am – Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain

12pm – Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain

1pm – Heavy shower, 60 per cent chance of rain

2pm – Heavy shower, 40 per cent chance of rain

3pm – Heavy shower, 40 per cent chance of rain

4pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain

5pm – Light rain, 50 per cent chance of rain

6pm – Light rain, 60 per cent chance of rain

7pm – Light shower, 30 per cent chance of rain

8pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain

9pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain

10pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain

11pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain

 

 