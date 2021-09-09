A YELLOW weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued in Wales and further afield.
MetOffice, who issued the warning, have stated that the heavy rain and thunderstorms may disrupt travel and bring surface water flooding to some areas.
Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast for Newport and Gwent today.
Newport
10am – Light rain, 50 per cent chance of rain
11am – Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of rain
12pm – Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain
1pm – Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain
2pm – Light rain, 50 per cent chance of rain
3pm – Cloudy, 20 per cent chance of rain
4pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain
5pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain
6pm – Sunny intervals, 10 per cent chance of rain
7pm – Sunny intervals, 10 per cent chance of rain
8pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain
9pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain
10pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain
11pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain
Cwmbran
10am – Light rain, 60 per cent chance of rain
11am – Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of rain
12pm – Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain
1pm – Hail, 40 per cent chance of rain
2pm – Light rain, 50 per cent chance of rain
3pm – Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain
4pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain
5pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain
6pm – Sunny intervals, 10 per cent chance of rain
7pm – Sunny intervals, 10 per cent chance of rain
8pm – Partly cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain
9pm – Partly cloudy, less than five per cent chance of rain
10pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain
11pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain
Monmouth
10am – Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain
11am – Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain
12pm – Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of rain
1pm – Thunder, 60 per cent chance of rain
2pm – Overcast, 20 per cent chance of rain
3pm – Cloudy, 20 per cent chance of rain
4pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain
5pm – Light shower, 30 per cent chance of rain
6pm – Light shower, 30 per cent chance of rain
7pm – Light shower, 30 per cent chance of rain
8pm – Light shower, 30 per cent chance of rain
9pm – Partly cloudy, less than five per cent chance of rain
10pm – Partly cloudy, less than five per cent chance of rain
11pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain
Blackwood
10am – Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain
11am – Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of rain
12pm – Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of rain
1pm – Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain
2pm – Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain
3pm – Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain
4pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain
5pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain
6pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain
7pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain
8pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain
9pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain
10pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain
11pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain
Ebbw Vale
10am – Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of rain
11am – Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain
12pm – Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of rain
1pm – Heavy shower, 60 per cent chance of rain
2pm – Heavy shower, 40 per cent chance of rain
3pm – Heavy shower, 40 per cent chance of rain
4pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain
5pm – Light rain, 50 per cent chance of rain
6pm – Light rain, 60 per cent chance of rain
7pm – Light shower, 30 per cent chance of rain
8pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain
9pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain
10pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain
11pm – Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain
