NEWPORT County AFC manager Michael Flynn is braced to have some unhappy players in his squad when they fail to make the cut for tomorrow’s clash with Harrogate.

The Exiles travel to Yorkshire to face the side setting the early pace in League Two and the boss has some welcome selection headaches.

County drew 2-2 with Leyton Orient at Rodney Parade last weekend when without seven players because of a coronavirus and isolation.

Two individuals remain out of action – one because they are finishing their isolation and the other suffering from the effects of Covid – but the rest are trying to break back into the matchday squad.

County are still without attacking midfielder Courtney Senior, who will be out until the run-in because of ruptured knee ligaments, and forward Courtney Baker-Richardson, who is nearing a return from a quad injury.

However, Flynn has a big roster to pick from and that means some will have to be content with pushing for a spot against Northampton on Tuesday or Walsall next weekend.

“We are close to full strength and I have to make a few decisions on whether they are involved tomorrow or Tuesday or Saturday,” said Flynn.

“We will pick the best squad available and it’s down to those boys [that were unavailable against Orient] to get back in.

“There are nine players, one of them coming back from injury, pushing to get into that 18. There are going to be a lot of unhappy players that miss out.”

Flynn was pleased with the performance against Orient after a 3-0 thrashing at Salford, with his side finishing on the front foot and having a strong claim for a penalty waved away.

“The way we finished game, we looked very strong and fit,” said the manager. “There were some pleasing moments and the fact we came from a deficit twice was more like the spirit that I know from my teams.”

County were boosted by the return of stalwart Mickey Demetriou last weekend while all three subs made an impact to push for a starting spot.

IMPACT: Priestley Farquharson performed strongly off the bench

Defender Priestley Farquharson came on to deal with physical striker Harry Smith, teenage midfielder Aneurin Livermore added energy and spread play while striker Dom Telford scored the equaliser.

Managers are limited to three substitutions again after being allowed five in 2020/21 with Flynn wishing he could use more of his squad.

“I think this season while the Covid is around, the five subs should’ve stayed in,” he said. “It can help with player development with younger lads as well.

“I wanted to put Aneurin and Jake [Cain, the on-loan Liverpool midfielder] on against Orient but we couldn’t. Aneurin got the nod because Scot Bennett felt his groin tighten, so Jake missed out.

“If I still had the five then both would’ve gone on, so that is the dilemma that we are in. The three subs rule has been around for a long time but I would’ve liked five again for this season.”