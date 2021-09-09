Staff were forced to hide in a safe room after a man armed with a knife stormed a petrol station in Bristol.
One person has been taken to hospital after leaving the petrol station in Hengrove Way, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Armed police and a negotiator were called to the scene the force said.
In a statement police urged members of the public to avoid the area.
The force said: “Police are at the scene of an incident which has led to the closure of Hengrove Way, Bristol, today, Thursday 9 September.
“A man armed with a knife is inside the shop of the petrol station.
Police are at the scene of an incident which has led to the closure of Hengrove Way, Bristol today, Thursday 9 September.— Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) September 9, 2021
A man armed with a knife is inside the shop of the petrol station.
Staff members are uninjured within a safe room and in contact with officers. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/VNGrZgKkkx
“Staff members are uninjured within a safe room and in contact with officers.
“One person has left the scene and gone to hospital with injuries not believed life-threatening.
“Armed officers and a negotiator have been deployed to try to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.
“Members of the public are urged to avoid the area.”
Officers were called at 7.36am on Thursday and were at the scene by 7.41am, police added.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment