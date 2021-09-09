A BUSY stretch of motorway was forced to close for a bizarre reason last night – as a cow had made its way onto the carriageway.
Two lanes of the M4 near to Chepstow were shut yesterday evening (Wednesday, September 8), as a result of the unexpected visitor.
With the cow strolling along the carriageway, some disruption was caused to motorists travelling along the M4 in the westbound direction.
The affected stretch was near to the Prince of Wales Bridge in the Chepstow area of Monmouthshire.
Traffic Wales cameras were able to capture the strange sight, which showed the animal strolling along the side of the road.
Gwent Police were first to reveal the cause of the disruption, taking to social media to warn road users.
They said: “Officers are dealing with a cow on the M4 westbound by the Prince of Wales bridge and the road is closed at this time."
The force dispatched officers to the road, in a bid to keep traffic – and the cow safe.
But, in a twist, the cow managed to evade the law, making its way back into the field that it had escaped from before police could arrive.
As a result, the road was able to be fully reopened by 8.30pm.
