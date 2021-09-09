NEWPORT County AFC aim to thrive under the Friday night lights in Harrogate, the first of four League Two away games in the coming months to be switched from a Saturday.

The Exiles will leave tomorrow morning, recharge the batteries and have a pre-match meal in Yorkshire, play the fixture at Wetherby Road and then travel back.

The switch has also been made for the trips to Barrow on September 24, Hartlepool on November 12 and Colchester on November 26.

The return fixtures with Hartlepool and Colchester have also been moved to Fridays – March 18 and April 22 respectively – but the Harrogate and Barrow games in Newport remain on Saturdays in January.

County boss Michael Flynn at Harrogate last season

"There a few reasons and it helps with travel and costs," said manager Michael Flynn, whose players will profit from an extra day of rest ahead of Tuesday's game with Northampton at Rodney Parade.

"Harrogate were more than happy to go along with it and if we can reduce costs and play under lights, it can be a different atmosphere.

"Whether Friday or Saturday, we're not going to have hundreds of fans going up because of the distance and the hotel costs.

"Let's try and get a win and put the fans that couldn't make it in a good mood all weekend."

County had a draining August on the road in League Two because of Rodney Parade pitch work but Harrogate is followed by a run of five games from six on home soil.

TRAVEL: County have racked up the miles so far this season

"The extra day is especially crucial with the amount of travel that we have done already," said Flynn, whose side also travelled to Ipswich in the Carabao Cup.

"It's a relentless league and we've got Friday, Tuesday and Saturday again, so it's nice that after Friday we have two home games.

"There has been a lot of travelling - at the end of this month we will have played Barrow, Harrogate, Salford, Mansfield, Tranmere and Oldham.

"That is not the easiest start at all and for us to pick up two wins already, especially when we're a work in progress, shows positive signs.

"We will only get better but we have to be patient. We are going to get better and we need to keep picking up results and then go on a bit of a run."