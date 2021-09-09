A BUSY Newport road remains closed after a sinkhole appeared earlier this week.

Cromwell Road, in the Somerton area of the city, is currently closed in both directions to motorists as a result of the sinkhole.

Initially, the road remained open to traffic, with temporary traffic lights installed.

However, earlier this week, the decision was taken to close it, until repairs can be carried out.

The only exception is for pedestrians, who are able to continue using the footpaths on either side of the problem area.

Newport City Council has revealed that work is under way to determine the cause of the sinkhole, and to ultimately resolve the problem.

In the meantime, traffic diversions have been put in place, which have had an impact on the local area.

With Cromwell Road only accessible to residents, through traffic has been diverted via the SDR and Nash Road to the south, and via Chepstow Road to the north.

It is believed that the knock on effect onto the SDR is causing some disruption.

Public transport operator Newport Bus has taken to social media to inform customers that their 42/43/44 and 74A/74C services are being delayed as a result of this incident.

They said: “42/43/44 and 74A/74C services are subject to delays due to closure of Cromwell Road. The closure has led to significant build-up of traffic between Somerton Rd and SDR junctions.”

What’s more, St. Joseph’s High School has put out communication to parents and pupils, informing them of disruption to school bus services.

In an email, the school said: “The SJ4 and SJ5 are having to serve Moorland Park and Nash Road first and then Corporation Road in the opposite direction. Please note that students will need to cross the road to pick up their bus until the issue is resolved.

“Newport Transport have advised parents that there will be unavoidable delays on these two services, but want to assure parents that they will get pupils to school and home.”

What has the council said?





At this time, there is no estimated timeline for the sinkhole to be resolved, though there is some social media speculation that Cromwell Road could be out of use for the remainder of the week.

In their most recent update to residents, a spokesman for Newport City Council said: “Newport City Council has temporarily closed Cromwell Road between Liscombe Street and Fairfax Road to through traffic due to a void appearing in the road.

"Diversions have been put in place via the SDR and Nash Road to the south, and via Chepstow Road to the north.

"Residents of Liscombe Street can still access their street, but only from the Corporation Road end of Cromwell Road.

"Fairfax Road residents must use the Somerton Road end. The footpath remains safe to use.

"We are working with partners to determine the cause of the void and fix the situation as quickly as we can.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will issue further updates on the situation in due course."