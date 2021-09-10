FEELING brave or simply craving an adrenaline fix?

People have the opportunity to enjoy a fresh perspective of Newport city centre – more than 200 foot high up on Newport’s iconic Transporter Bridge.

As part of Cadw's Open Doors 2021 visitors can take in the spectacular views of the city from the top walkway of Newport Transporter Bridge, above the River Usk, for free.

The gondola - which would normally carry people and vehicles across the river - will not be in operation. The top walkway only will be open at this time.

This free event will take place on Saturday September 18, with booking slots of one hour at:

Although the event is free donations to the Friends of the Newport Transporter Bridge are welcome.

Access is from the east stairwell with roadside parking available on Stephenson Street. There will be no access to the West stairwell. Descent will be via the east.

Visitors must be physically fit enough to climb the 278 steps to the top, with no minimum age requirement for taking part – but children must be able to climb the steps independently. Baby carriers are permitted.

Numbers are limited to ensure social distancing on the day – book your free spot early to avoid disappointment.