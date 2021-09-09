A MAN has appeared in court charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of a cyclist.
Dominik Jablonicky, 27, is accused of being responsible for killing Matthew Brimble, 37, after a crash on Newport’s Caerleon Road whilst driving an Audi A3 car.
The defendant, of Locke Road, Newport, was remanded in custody following the hearing at the city’s magistrates’ court.
The collision took place near Newport cenotaph at around 2am on Wednesday, March 31.
Jablonicky is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on September 29.
After Mr Brimble's death, his mother paid tribute to him.
She said: “What can I say but I am truly heartbroken that I have lost another son.
"Matthew had his moments, but he was a loving, caring son and best friend and he would not hurt a soul – I can’t believe he has been taken so soon.
"Matthew is gone but not forgotten as he surely touched everybody’s heart who knew him.
"I’m going to miss my first born but he is with his brother, uncle Scotty and his Nana and Granch.”
