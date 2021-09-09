A MONMOUTHSHIRE landmark has named one of the most ‘influential’ doors in the UK according to new research.
Chepstow Castle’s medieval entrance has been named in the top 10 most Instagrammed doors in the UK according to Safestyle.
The 12th century castle door is the only one in Wales to make the list – coming in 10th behind the likes of Harrods, 221b Baker Street and 10 Downing Street. However, it would only earn around £7 per post
Chepstow Castle’s wooden gatehouse doors are a popular selfie spot and the oldest castle doors in Europe.
Covered in iron plates, the doors were never breached. They are now located inside the castle and have been since 1963 to protect them from damage.
Safestyle worked out the top 10 by analysing the first 250 Instagram posts of the UK’s most famous doors using the most relevant hashtag to see how many times each door featured.
They used the percentage of doors featured in each sample and applied this to the total number of posts under the same hashtag for the feature rate.
Influencer Marketing Hub’s data was used for the ‘price per post’ to work out how much could be earnt from each post with the door in.
The top 10 most influential doors:
- Harrods, London.
- Henley Street, Stratford Upon Avon - location of William Shakespeare's birthplace.
- The Ivy, London.
- 221b Baker Street, London - fictional home of Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson.
- St Edwards Church, Stow-on-the-Wold - thought to be J. R. R. Tolkien's inspiration behind the door at the Mines of Moria in The Lord of Rings.
- 10 Downing Street, London.
- The Bank of England, London.
- 280 Westbourne Park Road, London - the location of the home of Hugh Grant's character in Notting Hill.
- Annabel's, Mayfair, London - one of the most famous private members clubs in the world.
- Chepstow Castle, Chepstow.
