THERE have been nine newly reported Covid deaths in Wales – including two in Gwent.
According to the latest statistics from Public Health Wales there have been nine Covid-related deaths in Wales; two of which occurred in the Aneurin Bevan University health board.
Three deaths have occurred in Cwm Taf Morgannwg University health board; two in the Betsi Cadwaladr University health board; and two deaths in the Cardiff and Vale University health board.
This has brought Public Health Wales’ cumulative death toll throughout the coronavirus pandemic to 5,721 – with 986 of these occurring in Gwent hospitals.
Public Health Wales has also reported 2,297 new cases; this figure includes 48 residents outside Wales meaning the total number of newly reported Covid cases in Wales – based on this date – is 2,248.
Of the newly reported cases, 392 are within the Gwent region.
According to Public Health Wales’ statistics there are 148 new cases in Caerphilly, 90 in Newport, 69 in Torfaen, 57 in Blaenau Gwent, and 28 in Monmouthshire.
OTHER NEWS:
- Newport man denies 1990s child sexual abuse charges
- Cancer patient felt 'abandoned' as Macmillan warns of 'shocking shortfall' in UK
- Back in the saddle: Cyclists gear up as Tour de Gwent returns this weekend
The full breakdown of newly reported cases, according to Public Health Wales, is as follows:
- Swansea – 256
- Rhondda Cynon Taf – 206
- Carmarthenshire – 202
- Neath Port Talbot – 174
- Caerphilly – 148
- Cardiff – 128
- Wrexham – 112
- Bridgend – 101
- Newport – 90
- Conwy – 93
- Powys – 92
- Gwynedd – 86
- Denbighshire – 69
- Torfaen – 69
- Flintshire – 68
- Vale of Glamorgan – 65
- Merthyr Tydfil – 62
- Blaenau Gwent – 57
- Anglesey – 52
- Ceredigion – 41
- Pembrokeshire – 38
- Monmouthshire – 28
- Unknown location – 11
- Resident outside Wales – 48
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.