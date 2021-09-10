BOSS Michael Flynn hopes to avoid being the victim of another summer transfer target when Newport County AFC go up against Harrogate and in-form striker Luke Armstrong this evening.

The Exiles head to Yorkshire on the back of a 2-2 draw against Leyton Orient at Rodney Parade, fighting back twice after headers by Harry Smith.

Flynn revealed after the game that he had tried to sign the giant striker to spearhead his forward line for 2021/22, while Armstrong was another player on his wishlist.

The 25-year-old from the north east of England helped Hartlepool to promotion from the National League last season while on loan from Salford City then made the switch to Harrogate in June.

TARGET: Luke Armstrong (left) challenges for the ball

"Luke Armstrong is a striker that I really like - I enquired about him but the deal was already done up there," said Flynn.

"He's another one that was on the radar, like Harry Smith last week. I just hope Luke doesn't score two like him because that would be a kick in the teeth."

Armstrong has already scored four goals for a Harrogate team that are setting the pace in League Two.

The Sulphurites headed up to League Two last season, finished 12 points clear of relegation and are now contenders for promotion, according to Flynn.

"Harrogate are full of confidence, they are playing extremely well, have had some fantastic results and they've strengthened," he said.

"They are a team on form and have hit the ground running – the difference between us and them this season is that they have strengthened and we are rebuilding.

"They haven't lost many at all and have added some quality, while we have lost a lot and had to rebuild.

"Simon Weaver is doing a very good job there. It was a fantastic achievement getting them into the league and they were very organised last season.

"They've got to be looking at the top seven and I can't give them enough compliments. I know how difficult this game is going to be."