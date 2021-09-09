AN ESTABLISHED food business in Newport city centre has closed its doors for good.
Pat’s Fine Foods – known to many as Turners – which was based on the front of Newport Market in the city centre has closed.
The food venue offered an array of hot and cold food options, with their produce sourced from AD Turners & Sons – a popular family-run butcher which relocated from Newport to Risca earlier this year.
Although Pat’s Fine Foods is now closed, AD Turners & Sons, based on Tredegar Street in Risca, is still open.
Pat’s Fine Foods shared the news on their Facebook page, describing it as a “hard decision”.
The business – which was based in a kiosk in Newport high street before being moved into a unit on the front of Newport Market in a previous redevelopment - was taken over from the “legend” Pat Turner after he died suddenly in 2017.
In Pat’s Fine Foods’ post sharing news of their closure the owners wrote: “Taking on from businessman and legend Patrick Turner was never going to be easy, but at least now we can grieve properly.
“Newport has shown a massive decline in the last year and the stress is longer wanted.
“Thank you to all our customers and staff for the last five years… memories will be held forever but for now it’s onto the next chapter.”
Anyone who is interested in the counters, meat slicer, of a double door gas oven can message the business' Facebook page.
