FESTIVAL Park, once considered a jewel in the crown of Blaenau Gwent, has recently resembled something of a ghost town.

Once home to retailers, restaurants, and leisure facilities, the shopping centre is currently home to just one shop – Sports Direct, and a whole host of empty units.

As a result, footfall has plummeted in recent times.

While it is not known what the current footfall for Festival Park looks like, is almost certainly much less than the two million people who attended Garden Festival Wales in its heyday.

But, the future of the site could be all set to change – as it has recently been sold.

Earlier this summer, Festival Park was purchased by Mercia Real Estate Ltd, a property developer based in Birmingham.

At a local level, Newport based real estate agents M4 property are working with the new owners, and have taken to social media to canvas opinion.

They have asked locals to get in touch with them and share what they think should happen to the site.

And, here at the Argus, we have done the same.

Taking to our social media channels, we asked what you would like to see happen to Festival Park Shopping Centre under its new management.

Below, you can find a selection of the responses to this question.

Readers say what they want to see happen to Festival Park

The following responses were taken from the South Wales Argus Facebook page.

You can join in the conversation here.

Marilyn Meyrick said: “Bring back the shops with lower rates to pay. This is what ruined the Festival Shopping. I think it was a combination of lack of buses going to the Festival and the rates that the businesses had to pay.”

Diane Dwyer said: “Maybe a few different things e.g basic sewing classes, cooking classes, one of shops...someone starting out and needs a little help and support. A lovely café.”

Chris Carey said: “Move the owls in. They bring more to the area than shops.”

Janette Bennett said: “Proper shops. We miss M&S. Restaurants all lovely shops. Maybe a food court like MacArthur Glen. We miss it so much.”

Kevin Waterhouse said: “One bed starter flats, studio apartments, very low rent/shared ownership, a few coffee bars, drop in shared workspace, a bar or two, cafes, free parking then restaurants targeting young adults would soon want a piece of the action.”

Zoey Edwards said: “Get some decent shops! It was fine as it was but needed some better shops. Miss the festival shopping and the events they used to do for the kids at Christmas etc.”

Empty shops line the walkways

Sandra Fletcher said: “Clothing shops etc especially M&S and Primark.”

Brian Mohammed said: “Turn it into a zombie-themed experience where people dress as zombies and you shoot them with laser guns. They had one in a disused shopping Centre in Reading.”

Sally Jones said: “Put it back as it was originally! There were some fantastic shops there.”

Gwyn Powis said: “No betting shops there's far too many of those around. M&S shop, charity shops. A children's play areas closely supervised. Book shops adults and children's.”

Martine-Victoria Lucy Elizabeth Hartley said: “Bring shops back, run coach trips there make it like Swindon or Bicester, some places to eat and maybe ice cream such as Sidolis.”

Dawn Barnett said: “We need a theme park somewhere in Wales save travelling to England.”

Sue Cresswell said: “Would be nice to offer to crafts and small businesses, little independent shops but the price is astronomical and it so far out the way.”

Callum Jones said: “If it does become office space they'll have to drastically improve the broadband and phone reception up there. It's too out of the way with a lack of transport options, aside from driving, to be a thriving shopping centre again. Especially given the locality of Merthyr and Cwmbran shopping centres, which in all fairness offered a greater range. I'd presume a housing development.”

Shelley Denner said: “Get M&S back or Primark! Cinema, bowling, children’s play unit, regular market with arts and crafts and local produce, start-up business units, Santa’s Grotto for Xmas, bigger wildlife centre with the birds of prey/children’s education centre on wildlife and environment.”

Artist Nathan Wyburn said: “The issue is probably the rates, right? If the shops were maybe offered a 50 per cent start up plan for a year, then smaller more unique business could have a go. Celebrate the creatives and the smaller business’ in the area. It’s the perfect set up to be a bit more 'market like' and have a really quaint niche vibe to it! And I’d happily throw a gallery in there!”

Mark Phillips said: “Leisure type facilities mixed with retail definitely no more houses or office space there are enough empty factory units in the area.”

Keri Leigh Craddock said: “Maybe a huge indoor and outdoor arena for all kinds of sports and music gigs and/or cinema, restaurants, bowling type things.”

Anyone wishing to share their thoughts with the new site owners is asked to email M4 Property at dan@m4pc.co.uk.