A MAN has been banned from begging in Newport and entering some areas of the city centre following "persistent anti-social behaviour."

Anthony Byron Matthews, 32, was given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Newport Magistrates' Court on August 31.

He was also charged with using threatening or abusive words and behaving in a way likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress as well as two counts of breaching a Community Protection Notice.

Matthews was fined for these offences.

The CBO means that Mr Matthews cannot beg in a public place, which includes passively placing items on the floor intended for people to put money in.

He is not allowed to sit or loiter within 10m of any cashpoint, pay and display machine or doorway and he cannot enter Commercial Street, Cambrian Road, John Frost Square or High Street in Newport.

Matthews cannot engage or threaten to engage in any conduct capable of causing nuisance or annoyance, alarm, harassment or distress by either verbally or physically to any person not in the same household as him.

He also cannot encourage anybody else to engage in such behaviour.

Sgt Chris Butt, from the Newport neighbourhood policing team, said: "Matthews’ persistent anti-social behaviour has had a detrimental effect on the local community.

"We know the order will be welcomed by those working and living in the city.

"We are committed to making Newport city centre a safe and pleasant place for all and enforcing this order is a part of that.

"Applying for a CBO is always a last resort.

"Before then, we work with our partners to try and engage and support individuals such as Matthews.

"We hope the CBO will now act as a deterrent and encourage Matthews to accept the support available."

Anyone who sees Matthews breaching this order should call 101, quoting reference 2100299212 or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.

