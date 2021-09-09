KEANU Reeves will return to his role of Neo in the new Matrix film, The Matrix Resurrections.
The film is directed by Lana Wachowski, who helmed and wrote the previous Matrix movies with her sister Lilly.
The latest instalment of the franchise will be released on December 22.
And the first trailer for the new film has been released.
Watch the new Matrix trailer here
The clip shows Reeves as Thomas, talking to a therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris, and telling him: “I’ve had dreams that weren’t just dreams. Am I crazy?”
The trailer also shows him reuniting with Carrie Ann Moss’s Trinity, but it seems the pair no longer recognise each other.
As the pair shake hands, she asks him: “Have we met?” as he shakes his head.
It seems Thomas is taking blue pills regularly, keeping him in line with his current reality, until he eventually throws them away to take a red pill to see that his reality is just a mirage, as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II tells him: “Time to fly.”
It appears Abdul-Matteen, who returns Neo to kung-fu training, is playing a character similar to Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus.
The first Matrix film debuted in cinemas in 1999, followed by The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.
The new outing will also star Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, who makes a brief appearance in the trailer, as well as Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick and Christina Ricci.
