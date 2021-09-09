MICHAEL Schumacher’s wife has shared a rare update on her husband after the former F1 World Champion continues to recover from a horror ski crash.

Mr Schumacher was placed in a medically induced coma for six months after suffering a head injury when skiing in the French Alps in 2013.

The seven-time world champion driver has never fully recovered with wife Corinna explaining how her husband is “different”.

She said: “Everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here, different, but here.”

She added: “He still shows me how strong he is every day.

“We’re together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond.

"And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will.

"We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives.”

Netflix reveal new Michael Schumacher documentary

Her update comes ahead of a new Schumacher documentary coming next week.

The new documentary will explore the life and career of Formula 1 legend.

It’s the only documentary to be fully supported by the German’s family, and will include interviews with relatives, important figures in his motorsport career, and archive footage.

The clips show that Schumacher will chart his progress from early karting races right through to winning at the pinnacle of motorsport.

However, it’s unlikely to offer any update on his condition. Mr Schumacher has not been seen nor heard from since suffering a brain injury in a horrific skiing accident in 2013, with his family asking for privacy.

Mr Schumacher’s wife Corinna was key to getting the project off the ground. Speaking when the film was announced, director Vanessa Nöcker said: “She herself wanted to make an authentic film, to show Michael as he is, with all his ups and downs, without any sugar coating.

“She was great and brave enough to let us do what we wanted, and so we respected and kept her boundaries. A very inspiring, warm woman who made a lasting impression on all of us.”

MORE NEWS: