PADDY McGuinness has shared an exciting update hinting that Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere with Peter Kay could return.

Fans of the much-loved show are desperate to see the duo return.

Mr McGuiness played the character of Patrick 'Paddy' O'Shea in the show, starring alongside Peter Kay, who played the character of Maxwell 'Max' Bygraves.

The show saw the two Bolton doormen characters tour around the UK in their campervan and was a hit with many.

But Mr McGuiness has now revealed the comedy could return after Mr Kay also teased the sitcom's comeback during a gig in Manchester in August.

Paddy McGuiness on Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere return

Mr McGuiness, 48, told The Sun: "Peter did a live show a week or so back and he’s thrown it out there. But that’s what he does.

"He makes an appearance once every three or four years, says we’re going to do some Max and Paddy, then no one sees him again.

"And then every interview I do it’s like, ‘when’s it back?’.

"I’m texting him like, ‘why have you done that again?’. But if you look at what we’ve already written, you think, ‘that will go down really well’."

Peter Kay on Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere return

At his recent Q&A show at the Manchester Apollo, Mr Kay said: "I loved making Max And Paddy, it was one of the best times we ever had filming and we had such a good laugh.

"We actually wrote two Christmas specials and then we never made them - so you never know."

