SOUTH Wales Police are appealing for information regarding a teenage girl from Barry who has gone missing.
Jaya is 16 years old and was last seen on Monday, September 6.
Although she is from Barry, she could be in Caerphilly or Aberbargoed.
She was last seen wearing black shorts, fishnet tights, white trainers, and black top.
Anyone with information on Jaya's whereabouts should contact South Wales Police on their website here or message them directly on social media quoting the reference 31430.
