A LARGE stretch of the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal is without water again.

The stretch – which begins on the Crumlin Arm by the Welsh Oak and runs down to the Fourteen Locks Canal Centre – is almost completely void of water along the stretch.

Local residents have expressed concern about the lack of water – particularly on the wildlife, with moorhens and ducks trying to feed their young.

The lack of rain has been given by Natural Resources Wales as a factor for the low levels of water, as well as work being done on the Crumlin Arm section of canal in Crosskeys and Pontywaun – however, the stretch between Crosskeys and Pontymason Lane is full of water.

The pond at Fourteen Locks Canal Centre is also much lower than usual.

A spokesman for Newport City Council said: “The council is aware of the situation at Pontymason Lane and Fourteen Locks Pond which is a result of no flows coming through from the higher sections of the canal system.

“Council officers are monitoring the situation and will continue to patrol the canal for signs of distressed wildlife and fish.”

A similar situation happened back in May when the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal Trust stated there was a severe water shortage on the Main Line and Crumlin Arm which had been reported by a number of residents to both the trust and the local councils.

In the statement on May 1, the trust said: “Our Trust has also been very concerned.”

At the time, there were a number of factors given as to the reason for the lack of water – which included persistent warm and dry weather, work being done on the canal further up in Crosskeys, the main water supply at the Pen-y-Fan Canal Reservoir being cut off when the A467 was duelled, destroying three miles of canal and the top-up feeder being closed at Manor Road in Risca.

MORE NEWS:

At the time, the top-up feeder was closed due to pollution. Another incident of pollution near to the same feeder had also happened last month, which could have contributed to the most recent lack of water in the canal.

They spoke to the councils – who own the respective areas of the canal – to discuss what could be done to resolve the issue.

Caerphilly Borough Council had told the Trust in May that water will be pumped over the relining works area and the feeder on Manor Road would be turned on with daily monitoring of the water quality.

Newport City Council were also going to install stop planks sealed with clay to conserve water at strategic locations along the Crumlin Arm.

Previously, Newport City Council said that the low level of water in their section was to do with the lack of water crossing the boundaries from the Torfaen and Caerphilly areas.

Caerphilly County Borough Council have been contacted for comment in relation to the latest lack of water along the canal.