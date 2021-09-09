A SOUTH Wales restaurant has been named the best takeaway in Wales.

Mint Room, on Main Street in Cadoxton, Barry, has certainly made its mark in the food industry since opening in February 2019 – the venue was crowned the 5* Indian Restaurant of the Year in the Welsh Asian Food Awards 2019 plus it is Restaurant Guru recommended, winning Best Takeaway Food in Barry 2020.

And now the eaterie has been named Best Takeaway in Wales in the British Takeaway Awards hosted by JustEat.

Mint Room scooped the award at a ceremony, presented by Paddy McGuinness, in London on Monday evening.

Business owner, Shah Uddin, said: “I’m very excited – it’s been a long journey since opening nearly three years ago but we’ve gone from strength to strength and are helping put Barry on the map.

“This is down to our staff and the service we provide; I’m happy because my staff and customers are happy. I invest in the quality of our food and our staff; if the product isn’t right then the food won’t be right, so I don’t mind if it costs a bit more."

As previously reported, Mint Room was among five finalists in the Welsh takeaway category:

No8 Fish & Chip Shop in Whitland

Fun Fillings in Tonypandy

Finney's @ Golden Fry in Benllech

Mint Room is also celebrating another recent win, having also been named Best Asian Restaurant in South of Wales in the Asian Restaurants Awards 2021.

Mint Room is open six days a week (closed on Tuesdays) between 5pm and 11pm. People can dine-in (subject to Welsh Government guidelines, but currently allowed) or order take-away.