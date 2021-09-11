COVID almost put paid to an Ebbw Vale couple's big day.

But with determination, and just two weeks to organise it, Alex and Benjamin Price took the plunge and got married after about 12 years together.

And they are delighted they did, because just three months later, Mrs Price's mother, Sharon Jones, died from covid.

Mr Price had to give up work six years ago after becoming disabled and Ms Jones was diagnosed with cancer about five years ago. These spurred Mrs Price on to get married.

Mrs Price, who has three sons with her now-husband, said: "Mam and I had planned my wedding since I was a little girl. I knew if I had lost my mam, I wouldn't ever get married."

Everything was planned, but when the pandemic hit, she cancelled her wedding.

"Then two weeks before what should have been my wedding date I had a change of heart," she said. "Doubts about my mam kept creeping in, so I rebooked it. We had to plan everything within those two weeks.

"The day came and my mam walked me down the aisle. It was the most beautiful day, even with covid restrictions in place!

"Unfortunately three months later my mam passed away to covid.

"Getting married to my friend was the absolute highlight of my life aside from my children and as you can imagine our married life got off to a rocky start with losing my mum so soon after our wedding," she said.

Did you always know what kind of wedding you wanted?

Yes, I always wanted the biggest puffiest dress inside a castle. I always imagined I would be Aurora from Sleeping Beauty. Unfortunately covid meant the end for many of our plans but we still had doves and the best Welsh wedding photographer as voted in the Welsh Best Awards. Our venue was absolutely gorgeous too. I picked a dress I never imagined I'd wear - still a princess dress but nowhere near what I thought and I loved it.

Where did you have the ceremony?

We got married at The Manor in Crickhowell. It has such a beautiful ballroom and I could always imagine myself walking down there. The grounds are so nice. With covid in mind knowing we would be encouraged to spend time outside I wanted a venue with beautiful grounds.

How did it go?

The morning was extremely stressful and it did get off to a late start but it all went according to plan. It was such a fantastic day.

And what about the reception?

Everything was held at the Manor. I wanted a venue where it could all be together.

Did you have a theme for the wedding?

Not as such. I did not want flowers. That was my one rule so I had a completely jewel encrusted bouquet which was really heavy! The main theme was silver/grey sparkly. A stripped back feel.

Where did you get the dress, cars, cake, bridesmaids' outfits, grooms outfit, video, photography, bouquet and menswear from?

My dress was from Perfect Day Bridal. I used the seamstress there to take apart the dress and redesign it. The maid of honour's dress was from Ever Pretty. My photographer was Lilith In Bloom. I had no flowers but my bouquet was made by Urban Mor. We had no car as we was already at the venue. We had hired doves from Lovey Dovey.

What was the best bit?

From the second I started walking I felt terrified. I was shaking like a leaf and my mam was holding my hand. Then I looked up and locked eyes with my husband and in that moment I felt total happiness and love. Doing our vows was ever so special to me. Also the moment me and my mam were alone waiting for our turn to walk the aisle. We were both really scared and she gave me a pep talk about why I was doing the right thing and how proud she was of me.

And the worst?

I had made wedding advice cards with doodle boxes for the guests to fill in for us. Nobody could find them just before our dinner and I ended up crying over it. It seems absolutely trivial but at the time I was gutted. The wedding coordinator brought out little squares of paper for everyone to write some words of wisdom for us in the end.

Tell us about the honeymoon?

Due to covid and losing my mam we still haven't gone on honeymoon but we are hoping to go to Italy.