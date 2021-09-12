WE'VE been asking our readers what they like about living in Gwent.

Today we meet Lynne Cooper, 53, of Newport.

How long have you lived in Newport?

I am Newport born and bred.

What do you like most about living in Newport?

I love where I live. I know my neighbours. I can get to shops easily. I like the new things happening in Newport.

Favourite place for a takeaway and why?

Lisa's Kitchen to eat in and Eshaal's fish and chip shop to take away.

Dragons or County?

I like both because they are both part of Newport and both are our local teams.

Best memory of your time living here?

Town and Pill carnivals, the cattle market and the indoor market - you couldn't move on a Saturday.

Favourite Newport pub?

I don't drink in many pubs but I live opposite the Red Lion and they are all friendly.

What one thing that has gone do you miss the most and why?

Woolworths. You could get anything in there.

Favourite building in the city?

There is some great architecture above the shops in the city centre.

Favourite place to grab a coffee or team and why?

Lisa's Kitchen. It is clean with a great atmosphere and the staff are really friendly.

Where would you go for a special meal?

The Potters because the food is fab.

Best place for a walk?

Bellevue Park. It is so pretty and there are lots of little walks. The kid's play area is fab.

If you had a magic wand what one wish would you grant Newport?

That Newport market would be thriving.

Three places anyone visiting the city should make the effort to go?

Tredegar House; Caerleon Amphitheatre; Bellevue Park.

Choose one thing Newport should be really proud about?

Our NHS during the pandemic.

Three words which sum up Newport for you

I love Newport.

