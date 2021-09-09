DISNEY'S Frozen is now a musical as it arrives at London’s West End.

Fans of Ana and Elsa’s story can now see the animated film take to the stage from September to autumn next year as the Theatre Royal Drury Lane opens its doors.

The theatrical production will include special effects and impressive scenery as well as the popular songs from the film.

Some surprises are also in store as Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, writers of the song Let It Go, are due to play some new music.

When can you see the Frozen The West End Musical?





Earliest availability

Mid- week evening performance (Wednesday/Thursday at 7pm) from mid-September

Earliest weekend availability

Sunday afternoon performances at 5:30pm have some availability from mid-October but the best availability is from November.

Weekend Matinees

Saturday matinées at 2pm and Sunday matinées at 1pm. The best availability is from February 2022 but there is also limited seats available from mid-January 2022.

£20 seats

There is some availability from October 2022 for these mid-week Wednesday and Thursday shows.

How to get tickets for Frozen The West End Musical

Tickets start at £20 and can be bought from the sites; the Disney Frozen musical site, the Disney site and LW Theatres site where more information is available.

What is a relaxed performance and when are they happening?





Fans who have additional sensory needs, a learning disability or are on the autism spectrum can attend Relaxed Performances. More information about these performances can be found on LW Theatre’s accessibility page.

A Relaxed Performance is taking place on December 19 2021 at 12:30pm.

In addition, fans can attend signed, audio described and captioned performances should they need to.

A Signed Performance can be attended on December 5 at 1pm and an audio described show is scheduled for January 23 2022 at 1pm.

If you’d like to attend a captioned show you can do so on January 30 at 5.30pm.

