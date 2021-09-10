HAVE you ever wondered what happens to all of your non-recyclable rubbish?
Maybe you think, with a note of depression, that all of it goes to some landfill site out of sight and mind?
Well be prepared to be proven wrong as Viridor are offering an opportunity that all you enquiring minds out there cannot throw away.
The waste management company are offering virtual tours of Trident Park Energy Recovery Facility (ERF).
The site has been operating since 2014 and handles around 400,000 tonnes of household non-recyclable waste per year.
Based in Cardiff, it diverts 95 per cent of South Wales’s non-recyclable waste away from landfill sites and generates 250GWh of electricity for the National Grid.
The tours are part of an event called Open Doors, which invites heritage organisations, private owners, local authorities and others to open their doors or offer activities to the public free of charge during September.
This is funded and organised by Cadw, who this year are encouraging people to explore some of the country’s lesser-known and smaller-scale sites.
As these tours are completely free, you'd be mad to refuse them.
Tour times:
- Tuesday 14 September, 5-6pm - https://www.viridor.co.uk/tp-open-doors-140921/
- Thursday 16 September, 7-8pm - https://www.viridor.co.uk/tp-open-doors-160921/
