RHAYADER Town Council have come up with an innovative new way to tackle the issue of dog fouling in the town.
The council is introducing a sign making competition to address the problem. The council hope the imaginative new scheme will help people take ownership of the amount of dog fouling in the Elan Valley town, as well as help educate others on the persistent issue.
“To tackle the dog fouling issues around Rhayader and Cwmdauddwr we are going to create our own signs,” the council said on their Facebook page. “We hope that taking ownership of signs will make people more aware of the issues and those lucky enough to have their sign created will make sure they educate others around them.
“Please print off the sign or create the sign on the computer. If printing please print off in A4. Black and white is fine. Keep within the red circle and do not put any words in the drawing.”
The competition is open to all ages and participants are asked to send hard copies to Hafod Hardware or email rhys@rhayader.gov.wales.
Entries close on September 19. To download a form, click here.
