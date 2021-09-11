PLANS for 25 flats above and to the rear of a set of recently-closed shops have been submitted - but some residents are not happy about it.

The plans for the upstairs and rear at 81-85 Holton Road, Barry, between Newlands Street and Richard Street, had been published before the recent closure of the HSBC bank and Game shop next door. The shops are well remembered as the previous home of the Dan Evans Department Store.

The planning application has been submitted jointly by Kestral Construction and Cadwyn Housing Association. Both have been contacted for comment.

Sarah Lenaerts is a Newlands Street resident and has concerns about the additional number of flats in the area. She wants the council to consider the current residents needs and thinks street parking is not a good idea.

She told Barry & District News: "Myself and other residents have seen major concerns about the parking problem which is already existing. And the extra 25 permits would mean residents can no longer park in the street.

"And the adjacent streets face similar problems already. As a mother of 3 and an active member of our community I am strongly urging the council to reconsider this proposal.

"There simply isn't the parking space for more housing.

"I can already hardly ever park coming home from work late and often have to park in disabled bays.

"We urge the council to listen to the residents living there and make sure that new-builds provide ample/private parking spaces if any more housing was agreed to. On-street parking is simply not an option."

Plaid Cymru Councillor Ian Johnson said that he had been contacted by a large number of Newlands Street residents in recent weeks, most raising concerns about the impact of increased parking on nearby streets.

Cllr Johnson said: "The developer says that this is a sustainable location because it is so close to the centre of town, and so has no need of any parking spaces.

"However, it seems unrealistic that nobody at all living in the 25 flats will have any vehicles. I have asked the council how they will deal with applications for car parking permits if this proposal is agreed.

"I have also expressed concern about the noise impact from so many additional residents coming and going.

"While there are many flats above shops on Holton Road, none are close to this number. I worry that this is an over-development of a small site."

The planning application will be decided at a future meeting of the Vale of Glamorgan council planning committee. Residents can send their comments on the proposals to the Vale council’s planning department.

A Vale of Glamorgan council spokesperson said: “The Council has received a planning application for 25 affordable flats to be built on the upper floors of 81 to 85 Holton Road. This will be considered by Planning Committee in due course. Any public comments can be made by e-mailing planning@valeofglamorgan.gov.uk”.