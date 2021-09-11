WALES lock Will Rowlands has vowed to go to another level as he prepares to make his first Dragons outing against his former teammates tomorrow.

The 29-year-old left Wasps for Rodney Parade this summer so that he can keep playing Test rugby.

Rowlands has won 10 caps since making his Wales debut in the 2020 Six Nations but has been in and out of the team, in part down to playing in England.

Now he is able to play a full part in international campaigns and profit from having his game time managed carefully after racking up 19 Wasps appearances alongside his autumn and Six Nations commitments last season.

Wayne Pivac stated in July that he expected the towering lock to make "big strides" thanks to his move to the Dragons, a statement that his forward aims to back up.

"Coming to play rugby in Wales was a decision I made to hopefully put myself in the best position to go to another level or at least deliver my best performances, if selected, for the national side," said Rowlands.

"I do strongly believe that will be the case. I'm looking forward to doing my best to deliver on that.

"You have more exposure to the guys you're involved in Welsh squads with and get to know them better, but also I can be more available to the Welsh set-up and Welsh coaches whenever they need you.

"I won't be dragged back and forth like I was in the Premiership. Hopefully, I can have a constant presence in the camp and put my best foot forward."

Rowlands is the Dragons' marquee summer signing and is expected to address an area of traditional weakness, although his arrival came at the same time as stalwart and new Wales lock Matthew Screech left for Cardiff.

The anticipation is that he will join forces with 20-year-old bright prospect Ben Carter in the second row, just as he did in Test rugby this summer.

Rowlands humbly says he has to earn his stripes in the battle for starts with locks Joe Maksymiw, Joe Davies and Max Williams.

"There are a lot of quality players here and I want to contribute where I can," he said.

"I'm obviously keen to push my own performances forward and play to the best of my ability, but I've no expectation I'm just going to walk into the team. I've got to show what I can do."

Rowlands made his Wasps debut in 2014 and made 113 appearances for the club.

"I'm excited about it. It's a bit of a weird one for my first game for a new club to be against my old one," he said.

"It will be weird going to the away changing room, but I'm looking forward to it and it should be good fun. "There is nothing like a game of rugby to get your conditioning in. For the tight five it's more so in terms of scrum and lineout.

"It's good to work on combinations in a truly competitive environment. Training is competitive at times and when it has to be, but there is no substitute for playing against a good opposition so this weekend will be a valuable exercise for us."