A MAN found himself in a bit of a sticky situation as he almost found himself tumbling into the embankment in Newport centre.
He was hanging on for dear life until police dragged him back through the railings and onto solid ground.
So far, it is unknown how the man found himself in such a precarious position or why Gwent's finest were on hand so quickly to help him up.
Video: Steven Avery
