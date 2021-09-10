CHILDREN in Pill are enjoying activities such as crafts, sports and drama thanks to funding from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Gwent.

The charity Kidcare4U has received funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Community Fund to run a weekly Saturday club for local children aged five to 16.

As well as activities encouraging young people to keep heathy, build their confidence and make friends, the charity also provides extra education support for those who need it.

PCC Jeff Cuthbert said: “The Saturday club plugs a gap in service provision in the local area, offering children from all communities the opportunity to have fun, develop and grow.

“Not only is this project keeping young people off the streets and giving them something positive to do, the wider support offered to the young people and their families will have long term benefits for their future.”

The Saturday club is run from the Pillgwenlly Millennium Centre, with staff and volunteers drawn from the local area.

CEO of Kidcare4U, Rusna Begum said: “Many of the children who come to us lack confidence with their communication and social skills.

"We aim to provide a safe, non-judgemental environment that builds their confidence and self-esteem, improves their education, and allows them to have fun too.

“The funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner means we can open the Saturday club to more children, benefiting the wider community here in Pillgwenlly.”

There is still time to apply for the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Community Fund for 2022/23.

For details, visit gwent.pcc.police.uk