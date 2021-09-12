A BLACKWOOD drug dealer has been jailed for more than three and a half years.

Joshua Organ, 27, of Greenfield Street, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and ketamine.

Organ had pleaded guilty to the cocaine charges in Magistrates’ Court, relating to offences in Bargoed between July 7 last year and August 6 this year.

He later pleaded guilty to a charge of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of class B (other) for the ketamine offences – which were dated between August 2 and 4 this year, also in Bargoed.

Organ was represented by Edward Mitchard, while Timothy Evans appeared for the prosecution.

For being concerned in the supply of cocaine, Organ was jailed for three years and eight months.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins handed Organ a four month sentence for the ketamine charge, to run concurrently, as well as six weeks – also running concurrently – for breaching a suspended sentence.