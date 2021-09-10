Skins star Kathryn Prescott is in a critical condition after being hit by a cement truck whilst crossing a road in New York.

Kathryn rose to fame alongside twin sister Megan playing the Finch twins in the E4 teen drama.

The pair played the daughters of comedian John Bishop.

Kathryn’s sister has asked for help to travel to the US to help as Kathryn is left with no family to support her following the incident on Tuesday.

Megan Prescott asks for help

Megan wrote: “I received the most terrifying phone call I’ve ever received in my life on Tuesday evening. My twin sister Kathryn was hit by a cement truck while crossing a road in New York on the 7th September.

“After fighting through complex surgery some of Kathryn’s injuries include: broken pelvis in two places, both of her legs, her foot and her left hand.

“She is incredibly lucky to be alive. She narrowly avoided paralysis. The doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery but this will only be possible with the correct care right now.”

She added: “She is alone in New York with no family members.

“I need help getting to New York to support her recovery. I will have to help her until she can start to walk again.

“I need to be there to help her with literally everything as she will be able to do incredibly little by herself. She will be in rehab for a very long time and will need 24/hr care even after she leaves the hospital.”

Coid travel restrictions stopping sister from being by her side

Meghan, 30, is desperate to travel to help her twin sister in the US but current Covid travel restrictions are stopping her.

She said: “I applied to the US Embassy for exemption from the current restrictions banning any non-US citizens into the US and was denied earlier today and I am devastated.

“I am double vaccinated, I had a PCR test yesterday and can fly at the drop of a hat. I have documents from the hospital confirming the extent of Kathryn’s injuries and am willing to do anything to get to her as soon as humanly possible.

“If anyone knows of ANY way I can appeal the US Embassy’s decision to reject my application for exemption from the travel ban please please reach out.”

She continued: “I know there is so much going on in the world right now but I am heartbroken that I can’t be with my twin sister in this horrible time in her life when she desperately needs me - I don’t want her to go through this alone.”

“Please please if anyone can help in any way PLEASE reach out. Please don’t message or try to contact Kat right now, if you need her desperately please contact me, her managers or her agent. She needs to rest at the moment.”