The US Secret Service has released a range of “never-before-seen” photos from the 9/11 attacks ahead of the 20-year anniversary.

Saturday, September 11 will mark two decades since the world stood still as the terror of the 9/11 attacks were broadcast around the world.

19 men hijacked four commercial airplanes on the morning of September 11, 2001 and travelled towards major US landmarks in an attack orchestrated by al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

2,977 lives were lost as a result of the attacks which sparked irreversible changes to the world, not least the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

To mark the occasion, The US secret service has spent the week sharing never-before-seen images from one of the darkest days in US history.

They said: “This week, as the 20th anniversary of September 11th approaches, we will be sharing photos from that day and the days that followed. Some have been shared before and some have never been seen. Never Forget”

US Secret Service share 9/11 photos