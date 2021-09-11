IT WAS a day that left the world reeling in shock.

The 9/11 terror attacks had repercussions still felt around the world today, 20 years later.

On September 11, 2001, 19 men hijacked four commercial airplanes on the and travelled towards major US landmarks in an attack orchestrated by al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

In total 2,977 lives were lost as a result of the attacks which sparked irreversible changes to the world, not least the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

Of these, 2,753 people were killed at the World Trade Center in Lower Manhatten, New York, when two flights intentionally crashed into the north and south towers.

Meanwhile 184 people were killed at the Pentagon in Washington when American Airlines flight 77 crashed into the building.

And 40 passengers and crew died near Shanksville, Pennsylvania when a flight crashed into a field.

The world watched on in horror as footage of the attacks were beamed across the globe live on TV screens.

In the days leading up to the anniversary major networks and streaming platforms are rolling out a range of programmes to commemorate the lives lost and look back on one of the darkest days in US and world history.

Not least Netflix, with Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror from which many striking images were shown from the day.

Here is a collection of images caught on 9/11 and in the immediate aftermath which remind us of why September 11, 2001, is a day the world will never forget.

10 striking images that tell the story the 9/11 terrorist attacks

The second hijacked airplane just seconds before it strikes the second tower. (Netflix)

A view of the World Trade Center post-attack. (Netflix)

The World Trade Centre was one of the targets of the 9/11 terror attacks (PA)

Survivors of the attack covered in dust and debris from the fallen WTC towers. (Netflix)

Survivors of the attack covered in dust and debris. (Netflix)

The mangled remains of the fallen WTC towers. (Netflix)

A first responder digs through the remains of the fallen WTC towers. (Netflix)

New York City post-attack. (Netflix)

First responder raise the American flag on what would become know as Ground Zero. (Gannett)

US Forces prepare to invade Afghanistan. (Netflix)