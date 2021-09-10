WALES lock Will Rowlands will make his first Dragons appearance against the Wasps side that made him a Test player on Sunday (kick-off 2pm).
The 29-year-old make a swift return to Coventry and is joined in the starting line-up by fellow international and former Wasp Jonah Holmes as boss Dean Ryan rings the changes for the final tune-up for the United Rugby Championship.
Rowlands joins forces again with Ben Carter after the pair were partnered in all three of Wales’ summer Tests.
Aaron Wainwright, Taine Basham and Ross Moriarty played together on the international stage against Canada and Argentina and link up again in the back row.
Summer signings Aki Seiuli and Mesake Doge, fresh from Test duty with Samoa and Fiji, make their first starts in the front row either side of hooker Ellis Shipp.
Sam Davies continues as captain after last week’s 35-28 loss to Leicester at Welford Road with Dan Babos his half-back partner again.
Aneurin Owen and Jack Dixon start in midfield while Jordan Olowofela continues on the wing after scoring on his debut against his parent club, with Holmes and full-back Ioan Davies joining him in the back three.
Adam Warren is set for his return from a groin injury that ended his 2020/21 season in the autumn after being named on the bench, where he is joined by James Benjamin as he continues his switch from back rower to hooker.
Wasps feature Wales back rower Thomas Young, who is no longer eligible for Test rugby after signing a new deal with the Premiership club.
He forms a combative back row with captain Brad Shields and Tom Willis while lively England scrum-half Dan Robson and Jacob Umaga will looks to get a rapid back line featuring Malakai Fekitoa, Josh Bassett and Marcus Watson moving.
Wasps: Ali Crossdale; Marcus Watson, Malakai Fekitoa, Michael Le Bourgeois, Josh Bassett, Jacob Umaga, Dan Robson, Robin Hislop, Tom Cruse, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Vaea Fifita, Elliott Stooke, Brad Shields (captain), Thomas Young, Tom Willis.
Replacements: Dan Frost, Ben Harris, Biyi Alo, Tim Cardall, Ben Morris, Sam Wolstenholme, Jimmy Gopperth, Zach Kibirige, Elliot Millar-Mills, Mario Pichardie, Kieran Curran, Will Porter, Rob Miller, Will Simonds, Sam Spink, Matteo Minozzi, Luke Mehson
Dragons: Ioan Davies; Jonah Holmes, Jack Dixon, Aneurin Owen, Jordan Olowofela; Sam Davies (captain), Dan Babos; Aki Seiuli, Ellis Shipp, Mesake Doge, Ben Carter, Will Rowlands, Aaron Wainwright, Taine Basham, Ross Moriarty.
Replacements: James Benjamin, Josh Reynolds, Chris Coleman, Joe Maksymiw, Huw Taylor, Ollie Griffiths, Ben Fry, Lewis Jones, Josh Lewis, Adam Warren, Evan Lloyd, Jordan Williams.
