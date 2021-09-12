A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CODY ELSHAW, 19, of Dowland Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on Victoria Road on March 1.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SAMUEL HUGHES, 20, of Ty Pucca Close, Machen, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on March 6.

He was ordered to pay £154 in a fine and surcharge.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

LEWIS ANTELL, 19, of Kipling Road, Caldicot, was banned from driving for three months after he admitted being in charge of an Audi A3 on Denny View on August 14 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, 40 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

He was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Man appears in court accused of killing ‘loving’ son

ANISHA ALI, 20, of Harrow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions by gathering in a private dwelling with more than 15 people at St Vincent Court on February 18.

TIA BROWN, 21, of Ennerdale Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions by gathering with another person without reasonable excuse at St Vincent Court on February 18.

READ MORE: Teenage drug dealers locked up for nearly six years

JAMIE LEWIS, 21, of Comfrey Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions by gathering with another person without reasonable excuse at St Vincent Court on February 18.

RICHARD ANTHONY TAYLOR, 55, of no fixed abode, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted criminal damage by destroying a shop window belonging to Rugby Assets Ltd on Commercial Street, Tredegar, on September 2.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge following his release from prison.

JESS PARRY, 30, of Rhoslan, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 66 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Harlequin Drive, Newport, on August 14.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.