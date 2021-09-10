MORE than 400 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Gwent.

A total of 426 new cases have been recorded in Gwent in the latest Public Health Wales figures.

166 of those were recorded in Caerphilly, while 104 were in Newport.

Torfaen saw 64 new cases reported, while Blaenau Gwent had 58 new cases and Monmouthshire had 34.

Monmouthshire has the lowest rolling seven-day case rate, up to September 5, in Wales – 324.6 per 100,000 people.

Torfaen has the third lowest case rate (377.8) – behind Wrexham (347.2).

Elsewhere in Gwent, Blaenau Gwent (446.6) recorded the tenth lowest case rate in Wales, while Newport (480.4) is the twelfth lowest.

Out of the Gwent authorities, only Caerphilly (614.7) has a higher case rate than the Wales-wide figure of 522.7 per 100,000 people.

A total of 2,467 new cases were recorded across Wales, while five deaths were reported, none of which were in Gwent.

This has brought Public Health Wales’ cumulative death toll throughout the coronavirus pandemic to 5,726 – with 986 of these occurring in Gwent.

Here's where the latest cases have been recorded:

Swansea: 251

Cardiff: 209

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 189

Carmarthenshire: 183

Caerphilly: 166

Neath Port Talbot: 145

Powys: 112

Vale of Glamorgan: 107

Gwynedd: 104

Newport: 104

Wrexham: 103

Conwy: 98

Bridgend: 92

Flintshire: 75

Merthyr Tydfil: 73

Denbighshire: 71

Torfaen: 64

Pembrokeshire: 61

Blaenau Gwent: 58

Ceredigion: 57

Anglesey: 45

Monmouthshire: 34

Resident Outside Wales: 52

Unknown Location: 14