A FURTHER 23 homes look set to be built in Llanbradach after plans were approved by Caerphilly County Borough Council.
Caerphilly-based housing association United Welsh is behind the plans to build on land behind Plasturtwyn Terrace – where 30 new homes have already been built.
According to the council, there is a need for affordable housing in the area.
The application received 11 objections from neighbouring residents, as well as a letter from Caerphilly MS Hefin David to highlight the concerns of residents.
During the public consultation, residents cited potential issues such as flood risks and parking problems, as well as the potential for the new homes to overlook current residents.
A Flood Consequence Assessment took place and the planning application was amended to include a condition to raise the level of the homes.
According to a council report, the proposed properties meet the the accepted separation distances needed.
Parking will be provided on site for the new homes.
In a council planning committee meeting held on Wednesday, September 8, case officer Anthony Pyne said the development “is not considered to have a significant impact on neighbouring residents”.
In addition to apartments and houses, three accessible homes, which are designed for people with disabilities, included in the plans.
Llanbradach and Pwllypant Community Council questioned the accessibility of the public consultation because it had been held during the pandemic.
The 30 homes already built on the site were approved in 2019, despite residents’ concerns.
