GOGGLEBOX star Pete Sandiford give a personal update to fans after the Chanel 4 show’s National Television Awards win on Thursday night.

Mr Sandiford who is a firm favourite among viewers alongside sister Sophie collected the award last night.

The duo are loved for their witty reaction to TV shows and their incredible collection of novelty mugs.

But viewers of the show will know Mr Sandiford was preparing to become a dad for the first time and he had his baby news leaked by co-star Julie Malone.

Pete Sandiford has become a dad

His co-star Julie Malone told reporters: “I hope you don’t mind me saying this, but congratulations to Pete who has become a dad.”

Pete said: “I’m a proud father. He’s a cool little lad. Takes after his mum.

“I slept on the train here, I’m so tired.”

Sister Sophie said she was a “very proud auntie” adding: “I’m obsessed with him. I just keep saying Can I hold him can I feed him?”

Tribute to Gogglebox stars who have died

Collecting their award Julie Malone was picked to speak to the audience when she paid tribute to members of the cast who have sadly passed away in recent times.

Mrs Malone paid an emotional tribute to the cast members who died in the last two years as the show won the factual prize at the National Television Awards.

She said: "On behalf of all the Gogglebox families I would just like to say thank you for this award.

"On a sadder note I would like to nominate it to all the people we have lost sadly over the past 18 months to two years.

"That's Andy, Pete, Mary and everybody's favourite grandma June, who is now reunited with Leon. Thank you so much."

Gogglebox will be returning to Channel 4 with a brand new series later this month.

