THE demolition of 23 homes on Wales’ most polluted street will begin next month.

The houses in Woodside Terrace, Hafodyrynys, were previously due to be knocked down in May, but this was later pushed back to July, and then again until this autumn.

However, a contract for the works has now been awarded, Caerphilly County Borough Council has confirmed.

Walters, who were awarded the contract, have said preparations for the demolition of the houses will begin on Monday, September 20.

The company said it aims to begin demolition in the middle of October.

Ahead of demolition, there will be delays at the site as the gas supply to the properties is disconnected.

One lane on the A472 will be closed from Monday, September 13 as Wales and West Utilities conduct the work.

This will be controlled by traffic lights, which will be in operation between 9.30am and 3pm.

The work to disconnect the gas supply is expected to take two weeks.

“We anticipate traffic congestion at the site, so motorists are urged to use alternative routes if possible,” said a council spokesman.

“Further traffic restrictions will be required over the duration of the contract and these will be announced in due course.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these unavoidable works.

“Letters will be distributed to residents living opposite the works, providing details of the scheme and relevant contact details for the agencies involved.

“The council will issue further updates over the coming weeks to keep the public informed.”