FIRST minister Mark Drakeford has said that his cabinet will consider introducing vaccine passports.

It comes as cases of Covid-19 continue to rise in Wales, with more than 420 people currently hospitalised with the potentially deadly virus.

Latest modelling suggests that Wales could soon be set to see 3,200 new cases of covid every day, and in a bit to combat this threat, the government is looking at solutions.

One such measure frequently tabled is the introduction of vaccine passports.

Effectively, this would require people to provide proof of their vaccination status prior to attending events, venues, or facilities.

While this is not currently in place in Wales, Mr Drakeford has not ruled it out.

Have you recently lost a loved one? We want to help you celebrate their life by publishing an obituary in the paper and online. Click here to submit information and pictures.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today (Friday, September 10), the first minister said that while it would not be introduced in any setting where people have no choice but to go, in other places, it remains a possibility.

Continuing, he said that in light of the current rise in case numbers in Wales, "it wouldn't be responsible of the cabinet not to look” at bringing such measures in.

Over the next week, cabinet members are set to meet and consider these possibilities.

Next week, the government is set to reveal its latest three week update in the ongoing effort to combat covid – and the first minister stressed that these discussions would be held prior to that announcement.

Read more local news here

Statement from the first minister in full

Speaking at the press conference, Mr Drakeford said: “There are a series of practical and ethical issues which need to be considered in relation to vaccine certification, and we continue to work through those, here in Wales.

“The cabinet will discuss next week whether or not there are circumstances in which it would be right to require proof of vaccination here.

“We will not do that in any setting where people have no choice but to go. So there will be no vaccine passports for people who need to go and use crucial public services, for example.

“In places where people gather entirely voluntarily, and where there is evidence that demonstrating that you have had two doses of the vaccine, is an effective measure at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

“Given the numbers that we are seeing in Wales today, it wouldn’t be responsible of the cabinet not to look at the case for doing so, and we will be doing that before Friday of next week.”