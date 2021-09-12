MONMOUTH will host its very first climate change festival later this month.

A dedicated team of Monmouth Volunteers have organised the town’s first Climate Future Festival, taking place between September 20 and 26, with all events completely free to enter.

There will be practical workshops and demonstrations, expert talks, film screenings, a political debate and discussion and family friendly events and competitions running across the week.

Organised by the ACE (Action on Climate Emergency) Monmouth Climate Future Festival group, which originated in Monmouth Town Council’s unanimous vote to declare a climate emergency in 2019, the festival aims to raise awareness of, and inspire positive and practical action to help address the climate and biodiversity crises.

There will be talks giving an opportunity to learn more and ask questions about topics including sustainable fashion, pollinator-friendly gardens, balancing your carbon footprint in the modern world and moving beyond recycling.

Speakers include award-winning speaker and activist Rhinal Patel, science educator Professor Averil MacDonald, head of circular economy policy development at the Welsh Government David Warren and Sarah Sawyer of the Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

There will be free screenings at the Blake Theatre during the week of acclaimed documentaries The Story of Plastic, The True Cost, looking at the fast fashion industry and Tomorrow, which offers hopeful solutions to the climate emergency from around the world.

These will be followed by expert panel discussions where the audience can find out more and begin to make their own positive changes.

There will also be film screenings of I Am Greta in the week before at Monmouth Savoy Theatre and of An Inconvenient Sequel at the Blake during the week.

Sunday, September 26 will see the Bridges Centre play host to an electric vehicle show, with opportunities to ask questions of current owners of EVs and see the range of vehicles available for when your vehicle eventually needs replacing.

The political debate and discussion on September 24 has confirmed attendance from David Davies MP, Professor Catrin Maby, Peter Fox MS, Ian Chandler and Jo Watkins.

Laura McCartney, chair of the Climate Future Festival group said: “We’re all so excited to finally get the festival up and running after the really hard 18 months everyone has had.

"We want this to be a positive event to show how everyone in Monmouth and beyond can pull together to make a difference.”

Charles Emes, co-chair of the ACE Green Spaces group said: “We’re delighted to have 18 stalls in the Green Spaces Zone not only from well-known organisations but also local organisations and individuals who will be highlighting the wildlife found in our gardens and surrounding countryside, and how we can help it to thrive”.

For more information, visit acemonmouth.org/festival