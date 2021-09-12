HARD-WORKING family doctors deserve to be given a pat on the back by having their GP practices entered in the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards, says the winner of the ‘Lifetime Achievement’ accolade in 2020.

Dr David Hepburn is urging people across Gwent to show their appreciation for the GPs, district nurses, health workers and others who are the first port of call when it comes to health issues.

He says they’re the unsung heroes of the Coronavirus pandemic and count among the medical professionals who have had a really tough time over the past year and a half.

“I was very happy and felt honoured to have my work recognised at the South Wales Argus 2020 Health & Care Awards; it gave a real boost to both me and my team,” says intensive therapy unit director Dr Hepburn.

“The fact so many people came out and clapped for the NHS and carers last year also meant a lot; we really felt that the public were behind us.

“This year I would urge readers of the Argus to get behind the Health & Care Awards and think about entering their local GPs, who have had a really tough time.

“A lot of people have complained over recent months that they haven’t been able to get appointments, but I know that during this time, GPs have been working their socks off.

“Usually they would see around 15 people a day, but over the past year they’ve been dealing with as many as 60 people over the telephone, via video and face to face. They do a huge amount to stop people going into hospital.

“Over the past year all the attention has been on Intensive Care Units treating the sickest of patients, but GPs were seeing many more people.

“They are real generalists, able to treat lots of things, and they work very hard.

“My message to readers of the Argus is that if they have a great GP practice, community midwife, care home, carer, pharmacy or any other health professional, the Health & Care Awards is a great way to recognise the way they have helped.”

Clark Avenue Surgery in Pontnewydd was the winner of the GP Practice of the Year accolade at the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards 2020.

Judges were impressed by the way in which it was described as ‘the jewel in the crown’ on account of the way it attends to patients’ needs.

Many of Clark Avenue Surgery’s doctors have been working at the practice for some time, ensuring much-valued continuity, while supporting them is a team of nurses who receive patients cheerfully, along with ‘exemplary’ reception staff who are “welcoming, helpful and caring” to all.

The practice is also a GP Training practice, welcoming GP registrars who spend either six or 12 months at the surgery.

A patient of 40 years standing praised ‘amazing, helpful and friendly’ staff who go above and beyond to help and support patients and each other, while another spoke of how he was ‘always welcomed by somebody that cares’.

David Fulker from the practice said the award was a “great finish” to a difficult and challenging year”.

ST Joseph’s Hospital, the proud sponsor of the GP Practice of the Year Award, has been delivering healthcare for 75 years.

Being an independent hospital, it has the flexibility to remain agile and maintain a culture of support, recognition, value, and reward, with patients being at the heart of everything it does.

St Joseph’s is working ever more closely with GP colleagues to help the NHS meet the challenges of an ageing population and the opening of its new £3 million Day Surgery Unit and refurbishment of its hydrotherapy and physiotherapy centre are part of a continued multi-million-pound investment in its facilities.

Everyone who works at St Joseph’s Hospital considers their role as a vocation, providing the very best care that’s clinically outstanding, personalised and delivered in a welcoming and warm manner.

The hospital is recognised for its balanced approach, giving the clinical team the time and opportunity to provide an exceptional standard of care to all patients.

Officially a green site, St Joseph’s Hospital is not treating any Covid-19 patients but continues to work in partnership with the NHS, providing capacity in a safe environment.

“Every patient is an individual so the care we give and the service we provide reflects this approach, says Jan Green, director of clinical services.

St Joseph’s Hospital was founded by the sisters of Saint Joseph of Annecy in 1946, two years before the birth of the NHS, and its team shares their values of humility, kindness and respect for others.

For information about careers contact hr@ stjosephshospital.co.uk or visit stjosephshospital.co.uk.