THE Wanted have taken to social media to announce a UK tour for March 2022 - including a date in South Wales.
This comes after an announcement of a new Greatest Hit album this week.
Formed in 2009, the band consists of members Tom Parker, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes and Jay McGuiness.
The tweet announcing the tour said: “#HAPPYFANFRIDAY We’re really excited to announce our UK Tour. There will be an exclusive pre-sale at 9am BST on Wednesday if you pre-order our Most Wanted Greatest Hits album from our store here: TheWanted.Ink.to/StoreTW.”
What cities are the band touring and on which date can you see them live?
The boyband is set to go on tour in the UK in March 2022.
- The SSE Hydro, Glasgow – March 3
- Utilita Arena, Newcastle – March 4
- First Direct Arena, Leeds – March 5
- International Centre, Bournemouth – March 7
- Brighton Centre, Brighton – March 8
- Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff – March 9
- Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham – March 11
- Utilita Arena, Birmingham – March 12
- AO Arena, Manchester – March 13
- The O2, London – March 15
- Bonus Arena, Hull – March 16
- M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool – March 17
How to get tickets
Tickets will go on a pre-sale at 9am BST for fans who have pre-order The Wanted’s new album.
Tickets are being sold by Ticketmaster and they have countdowns on their page for the Birmingham, Leeds, Nottingham and Newcastle dates at the time of writing.
