A NEWPORT man on trial for alleged child sexual assault charges has spoken in his defence.

Clint Roberts, 49, of Hereford Street, is on trial at Newport Crown Court charged with 12 counts of indecent assault of a female under 13 and gross indecency with a child under 14.

The incidents relate to two women who were under the age of 10 at the time of the alleged offences, which allegedly took place between 1990 and 1993.

On the third day of the trial, the court heard from Roberts, who has denied all charges.

While on the stand, Roberts said at the time the alleged offences took place he had been working as a cladder and roofer and raising his young children with his partner.

He said that he was rarely at his mother’s house, where the assaults are alleged to have taken place, during the period because of how busy he was.

He denied knowing the two women who have made the allegations, although he did admit that he had seen them at his mother’s house once.

Roberts told the court that he only realised this meeting when he was discussing the allegations with his relatives and said he didn’t know who they were, and his memory was jogged by the conversation.

The jury were told how Roberts is an alcoholic and has been for around 20 years.

He also spoke about an accidental meeting that happened between him and one of the complainants in 2017. He explained how he had been in a pub beer garden with his daughter and his son’s girlfriend and that they had a couple of drinks before the girls left.

“They went to get food, but I wasn’t hungry as I don’t eat in the day because of the drink,” he said.

“I was sat alone in the garden and saw a man I knew so went over and asked if I could join them.” He said that the complainant – who was there with her partner and one of his friends – didn’t say anything to him and he did not recognise her.

“Her boyfriend asked me what my name was, and I said ‘Clint, why’? and then she spoke and asked if I had a sister.

“I said yes, I had two and said their names. I did not know who she was when I sat down.”

The court was also told about some previous convictions that Roberts had in 1988, 1989 and 1991 for vehicle theft, theft from a vehicle, driving without insurance, driving whilst disqualified, minor traffic offence, assault and criminal damage.

Roberts was asked how he pled to those charges, to which he responded: “I pleaded guilty because I was guilty.”

He was then asked why he pleaded not guilty to the offences he was on trial for. He responded: “I am not guilty at all of these offences.”

The trial continues.