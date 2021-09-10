KATE Garraway has shared her husband’s response to her National Television Award win on Thursday night.

Ms Garraway became emotional as she won the authored documentary prize at the National Television Awards, telling viewers: “Our story is your story.”

The documentary Finding Derek offered a candid insight into the Good Morning Britain presenter’s family life while her husband, former political adviser Derek Draper, spent a year in hospital being treated for coronavirus.

He has since been reunited with his wife and their children, Darcey and Billy, at their family home.

Today, Ms Garraway told Andrew Castle that Mr Draper had “happiness” in his eyes when she facetimed him to share the good news from the O2 Arena in London.

Kate Garraway shares Derek Draper’s response

Ms Garraway said: "The one person I could not have there was Derek and, erm, I did not go home last night.

"This is not as much of a scandal as it appears. I had booked a hotel room really near to the ceremony because I knew I was coming here today and I knew I would only get about an hour or so's sleep.

"Er, but, I managed to kind of wake up Darcey on her phone - so I am sorry to her teachers at school today!

"But she managed to go downstairs and wake up Derek after I told her to go downstairs and try and FaceTime him.

"He was a bit bewildered ... but he definitely knows. I have a picture of that actually. I have a picture on my phone showing him. He was so happy - he was so happy I was happy and it was just lovely to be able to share that.

"So thank you very much."

Kate Garraway’s NTA speech

Ms Garraway, who was greeted with a standing ovation as she took to the stage, told the NTA audience: “Thank you so much for voting. I wonder if the reason why you did is because our story is your story.

“I think we have all been touched by the pandemic, whether it is livelihoods, mental health – all the other extraordinary documentaries that have been highlighted and nominated tonight, they have also been affected by the pandemic and I just want to say to all the Darceys and Billys and Dereks and Derek’s family – whatever you are going through and however you are affected, you are not forgotten.

“We want the joy back. We want it to be over. But if you are still living with the stars the fight goes on.

“But of course most of all, Derek, you should be here and (he) should have had the chance to tell his own story.

