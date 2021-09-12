HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.
You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.
Betty is a very special girl who is looking for a very special home, with patient and understanding owners.
Gemini has been here too long. She is a darling girl who would like to be the only dog in the house. Fans of shepherds will fall in love.
Hugo is an intelligent boy who needs a home with experienced owners who can keep his busy mind occupied and entertained.
Lucas is a wonderful boy and we're not sure why he's still here. Loves playing with other dogs and is helping Betty come out of her shell.
Nos is a lovely boy who is learning that humans are his friends. He can be the only dog in the home if it's the right fit, very busy patterdale.
