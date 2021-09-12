A TEENAGE girl was left in agony after it took nine hours for an ambulance to reach her after she fell from a horse.

Amy Wells, 16, from Caldicot, fell from a horse while attending a course at Coleg Gwent's Usk campus at 10am on Wednesday, September 8.

She immediately complained of intense pain in her shoulder and back so was told to lie on the wet ground.

The pain was so intense that Amy was brought to tears yet an ambulance would not reach her for nine hours.

Helen Knowles, Amy's mother, said: "We called the emergency services over 11 times because she did start to deteriorate, but nobody turned up for her until 7pm.

"I asked them if they could get somebody to ring me to explain to me how far away it was going to be or how long it was going to take and they gave me no explanation and didn't give me any contacts."

Her parents became so desperate for help that her father tried his best to flag down two ambulances responding to other 999 calls that passed the college.

When she was taken to hospital in Cardiff, it was discovered that she had a slight laceration to her spleen and a lot of bruising.

At first, her parents were told that Amy would have to have surgery and be on medication for the rest of her life, but she has since been allowed to return home without this being necessary.

However, she has been told not to ride horses for at least four months.

For Amy, this is a devastating blow as she is a keen show jumper and her course at Coleg Gwent involves a practical element as well.

Mrs Knowles said: "Amy has spent all her life riding and rehabilitating rescue horses that we take in and she does an amazing job with that.

"So, to tell her that she can't ride or do anything with our horses there that she was training to do show jumping with was tough.

"I can't fault the college, they've been amazing.

"They've been on the phone to give her support and that's really lifted her spirits."

Amy reiterated that the staff and the principle at the college were "amazing."

Neither Amy nor her parents blame the horse or the college and say that the entire incident was an accident that could happen to anybody riding a horse.

Commenting on the slow response time of emergency services, Mrs Knowles said: "My disappointment is that nobody turned up for her.

"I'm just shocked that a child in that situation was left for that long.

"I don't want them (the ambulance service) to think it's okay because that could be another child after Amy.

"That college is a physical college, it is a very hands on college and that can happen to another student.

"It's not acceptable."

Alison Woodyatt, Welsh Ambulance service locality manager for North Aneurin Bevan said: “At the time of this incident we were in a period of very high demand and faced with several ‘red’ calls (our highest priority) combined with resources being delayed in handing patients over to hospitals in the area.

“We apologise sincerely for the distress this delay would have caused and thank those who supported Amy in this situation.

“We would welcome contact from the family should they wish to discuss our response further and wish Amy all the best for a full and speedy recovery.”