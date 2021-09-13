A NEW stay and play group has opened in the Caerphilly borough.

Adventure Stay & Play is run by Hannah Lloyd from Blackwood, who is studying for her masters in Childhood and Youth part time while running the group.

Hannah and Dylan Lloyd

Mrs Lloyd said: “My husband and I had son Dylan in May 2020, two months into lockdown.

“We found becoming parents during lockdown extremely isolating ass we were unable to see any family or friends.

“We live 50 minutes from our families and my husband is out of the house for work for most of the day, so even once lockdown lifted, I found myself still feeling isolated.

“I found that most of the playgroups are based in Caerphilly, and it got me thinking that we needed more groups in Blackwood to help bring the community together.”

She set up Adventure Stay & Play which is based at Fleur-de-Lys Institute in Blackwood.

Parents with children aged from newborn to five-years-old are able to attend and there are a variety of toys for all ages, which have been provided by ToyBox Project, who help provide new and used toys to groups and families in need in the Caerphilly, Cardiff and surrounding areas.

For the younger children there are play mats, play gyms and sensory toys. For the older age groups there will be toys including a kitchen, tool bench, shopping area, doll houses and costume box to encourage them to use their imagination.

There will also be a messy play area and arts and crafts sections.

The sessions at Adventure Stay & Play run on Wednesdays and Thursdays between 12.30 to 2.30pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 11am. The sessions cost £4 for two hours and £2 for siblings. There is also the opportunity to pay £35 upfront for 10 sessions, which can be used at any time.

You can find out more about Adventure Stay & Play by visiting: www.facebook.com/adventurestayandplay