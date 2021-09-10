WORKS will begin on Monday, September 13, for a mile-long cycle path in Cardiff running from Cathays to the University Hospital of Wales.
The works will take until autumn next year to complete and will cost £6 million.
Cycleway 1 will be extended from Senghennydd Road, going up Cathays Terrace, down part of Whitchurch Road, up Allensbank Road and then along King George V Drive East.
The route will link Cardiff University, Sherman Theatre, Cathays train station and the Heath hospital, as well as several primary schools and Cathays Library.
As well as the two-way cycleway, the works include: rain gardens and tree pits to prevent flooding; improved pavements and pedestrian crossings; build-outs and a tabled junction at Clodien Avenue and Soberton Avenue; new parking layouts to improve residents parking; and resurfacing the entire road and pavements along the route.
While the works take place, permit holders will be given replacement parking on nearby side streets.
Cardiff council is also planning four other cycleways, connecting the city centre to St Mellons, the Bay, Ely, Caerau and Plasdŵr. A loop is also planned around the city centre.
The first phase of Cycleway 1 was finished in 2019, running along St Andrew’s Place and Senghennydd Road behind the students’ union building of Cardiff University.
Most of the money for the works for the next section will come from the Welsh Government’s active travel fund, with a smaller portion coming from the council’s budget.
